Marquette County Commission approves lease at Sawyer International Airport

MQT County Emblem
MQT County Emblem(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Commission approved the leasing of a building at Sawyer International Airport at Wednesday’s meeting.

Class One Rail Systems, a company out of Racine, Wisc., will lease building 420 at the airport and its surrounding plot.

Class One Rail Systems says it specializes in rail maintenance and rail innovation, which it wants to bring to Marquette County.

Marquette County Vice-Chair said this is a much welcome leasing for the county.

“They are a rail upgrade company that maintains rail throughout northern Michigan and they’ll be employing, I’m not sure what the numbers are but again they are leasing a facility from us that was a vacant building so we’re pleased to have a signed lease,” said DeRocha.

The construction for the changes in the airport will begin next year.

