Cooler and dry end to the week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure gradually moves in today in the wake of a recent cold front. It will usher in a cooler air mass. Plan on below normal temps today with patchy fog early in the morning. Temperatures will become more seasonal tomorrow through next week. Dry conditions will continue through tomorrow. Then, several small disturbances will move along the periphery of an upper-level low pressure, which stays in Canada. These will increase our rain chances from Saturday through early next week.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s, upper 60s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with late evening showers west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Shelden Avenue in Houghton partially blocked after truck drives off parking deck
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
UPDATE: Portion of M-553 reopen after 2-car crash slowed traffic
Chambers was arrested for delivery of meth causing death in Chippewa County
1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged
storms
Areas of thunderstorms
Fireworks explosion in western Michigan kills 1 woman, injures 9 other people

Latest News

pleasant
A couple of pleasant days then rain returns
High pressure brings brief reprieve before weekend brush of showers, isolated t’storms.
Thunderstorms, rain eastward before refreshing, drier weather Thursday-Friday
High pressure brings brief reprieve before weekend brush of showers, isolated t’storms.
Thunderstorms, rain eastward before refreshing, drier weather Thursday-Friday
storms
Areas of thunderstorms