Cooler and dry end to the week

High pressure gradually moves in today in the wake of a recent cold front. It will usher in a cooler air mass. Plan on below normal temps today with patchy fog early in the morning. Temperatures will become more seasonal tomorrow through next week. Dry conditions will continue through tomorrow. Then, several small disturbances will move along the periphery of an upper-level low pressure, which stays in Canada. These will increase our rain chances from Saturday through early next week.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s, upper 60s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with late evening showers west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

