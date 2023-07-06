Children acted out fairy tales at Escanaba library

Play readings at Escanaba Public Library
Play readings at Escanaba Public Library(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of people gathered at the Escanaba Library to act out fairy tales with a twist.

The Players de Noc and the Escanaba Public Library provided the script “Furry Tails With a Twist.” Children acted out scenes and learned more about what a set for the script would look like.

Library Assistant Jane Lynch said they hope to expand on this event.

“We had a fun script today. The kids were having a good time with it and it’s not just for kids. We’re looking for anybody 4th grade and older - teens, adults. We’re going to be having another one in August, so I hope we can get more people out and have a good time with this,” Lynch said.

If you are interested in attending, the next session is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3.

