Casey Hoffman appointed as MARS Executive Director

Jennine Frazier was the previous executive director of MARS.
Jennine Frazier was the previous executive director of MARS.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alger Resolution Service (MARS) has a new Executive Director.

Casey Hoffman was selected through a unanimous vote by the Board of Directors following a nationwide search. His first day was July 3.

Hoffman now leads a team of 29 trained mediators who processed 425 cases in 2022. He said he was chosen for his experience in restorative justice.

“I have a law degree from Marquette University Law School where I was actively involved in the restorative justice at the Green Bay Maximum Security Prison, where we do a lot of work proving to people that people, including inmates, are more than just their worst moment,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said he’s excited to serve the people of Marquette and Alger County. He encourages anyone looking for a mediator to contact the Marquette Alger Resolution Service.

