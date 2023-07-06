The Big 3 hosting country music concert in Gwinn

Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - The Big 3 in Gwinn will host an outdoor country music concert this Saturday at the Neil Sr Armatti Memorial Raceway.

Artists performing include The Voice contestant Emily Ann Roberts and rising artists Jordan Harvey and Gabe Bailey. Also included will be local performers Shotgun Kelli, who will be the concert’s opening act.

The venue will be open to the public at 5:30 pm, and performances begin at 7:00 pm.

The Big 3 President Jessica Denny speaks with the TV6 Morning News Team about what you can expect from the event.

Gwinn Big 3 President Jessica Denny explains how the organization formed and where the proceeds from the concert will go.

The concert is also a fundraiser. Proceeds will go towards the Gwinn VFW and help The Big 3 host future concerts for the community.

Gwinn Big 3 President Jessica Denny reveals who will be performing at the concert and how you can get tickets.

Admission prices range from $20 for general admission to $120 for VIP admission, which includes exclusive access to VIP lounges, meet and greets with the performers, and a private bar.

You can read more information about the concert by visiting https://gwinnbig3.com.

