The Big 3 hosting country music concert in Gwinn

Performances include former The Voice contestant and local talent.
The Big 3
The Big 3(Robert Rosiak)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - The Big 3 in Gwinn will host an outdoor country music concert this Saturday at the Neil Sr Armatti Memorial Raceway.

Artists performing include The Voice contestant Emily Ann Roberts and rising artists Jordan Harvey and Gabe Bailey. Also included will be local performers Shotgun Kelli, who will be the concert’s opening act.

The venue will be open to the public at 5:30 pm, and performances begin at 7:00 pm.

The concert is also a fundraiser. Proceeds will go towards the Gwinn VFW and help The Big 3 host future concerts for the community.

Admission prices range from $20 for general admission to $120 for VIP admission, which includes exclusive access to VIP lounges, meet and greets with the performers, and a private bar.

You can read more information about the concert by visiting https://gwinnbig3.com.

