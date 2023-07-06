1 dead after pickup towing camper veers off US-2

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after crossing an eastbound lane on US-2 in Newton Township Wednesday.

On July 5, at approximately 2:35 p.m., deputies from the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle crash near Gould City Road.

Investigators say the 71-year-old driver was towing a camper with his pickup while traveling westbound before crossing over the center lane, leaving the roadway, and striking several trees in a ditch.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the lone occupant of the vehicle was unresponsive. Responders from the Newton Fire Department, Portage EMS and Michigan State Police, were able to remove the driver from the truck but their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Investigators believe the man may have suffered a medical incident that led to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police.

