1 dead after pickup towing camper veers off US-2

(MGN online)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after crossing an eastbound lane on US-2 in Newton Township Wednesday.

On July 5, at approximately 2:35 p.m., deputies from the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle crash near Gould City Road.

Investigators say the 71-year-old driver was towing a camper with his pickup while traveling westbound before crossing over the center lane, leaving the roadway, and striking several trees in a ditch.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the lone occupant of the vehicle was unresponsive. Responders from the Newton Fire Department, Portage EMS and Michigan State Police, were able to remove the driver from the truck but their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Investigators believe the man may have suffered a medical incident that led to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Update: Mechanical failure caused vehicle to drive off parking deck in Houghton
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
UPDATE: Portion of M-553 reopens after 2-car crash slowed traffic
Chambers was arrested for delivery of meth causing death in Chippewa County
1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged
storms
Areas of thunderstorms
Fireworks explosion in western Michigan kills 1 woman, injures 9 other people

Latest News

Troy Snowaert joins Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta on Upper Michigan Today.
Upper Michigan Today: staying positive through personal difficulties
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
Emergency appeal filed to reverse impending parole for Ontonagon man
The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Update: Mechanical failure caused vehicle to drive off parking deck in Houghton
Generic police lights
Skeletal remains found in Dickinson County