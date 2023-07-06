1 in custody following police pursuit in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase through parts of Marquette Township Wednesday evening.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to an address on Werner Street in Marquette Township, after a person made a threat to kill another person. Other calls were then received about a vehicle matching the description of the suspects driving recklessly.

The vehicle was located by a deputy on south Vandenboom Road around 9:30 p.m. near Whetstone Village. A traffic stop was attempted, and the suspect fled driving through Whetstone Village, then onto US 41, and other roads in Marquette Township.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle left the road and became disabled in a grassy area near Tadych’s Marketplace Foods. The suspect was then taken into custody and faces multiple charges. Drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor. The incident remains under investigation.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the NMU Police Department, Michigan State Police, the Marquette Police Department, Marquette City Fire Department, and Marquette Detailing.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.