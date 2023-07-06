1 in custody following police pursuit in Marquette Township

Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase through parts of Marquette Township Wednesday evening.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to an address on Werner Street in Marquette Township, after a person made a threat to kill another person. Other calls were then received about a vehicle matching the description of the suspects driving recklessly.

The vehicle was located by a deputy on south Vandenboom Road around 9:30 p.m. near Whetstone Village. A traffic stop was attempted, and the suspect fled driving through Whetstone Village, then onto US 41, and other roads in Marquette Township.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle left the road and became disabled in a grassy area near Tadych’s Marketplace Foods. The suspect was then taken into custody and faces multiple charges. Drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor. The incident remains under investigation.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the NMU Police Department, Michigan State Police, the Marquette Police Department, Marquette City Fire Department, and Marquette Detailing.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Shelden Avenue in Houghton partially blocked after truck drives off parking deck
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
UPDATE: Portion of M-553 reopen after 2-car crash slowed traffic
Chambers was arrested for delivery of meth causing death in Chippewa County
1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged
storms
Areas of thunderstorms
Fireworks explosion in western Michigan kills 1 woman, injures 9 other people

Latest News

MQT County Emblem
Marquette County Commission approves lease at Sawyer International Airport
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
UPDATE: Portion of M-553 reopen after 2-car crash slowed traffic
Music being played by Who Dat Brass at Blackrocks.
Blackrocks Brewery showcases annual beer
Powell Township seeks funding to renovate local park