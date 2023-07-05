UP task force to show movie bringing awareness to human trafficking

The Upper Peninsula Human Traffic Task Force is partnering with Angel Studios to show the movie “Sound of Freedom” to raise awareness about human trafficking.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula organization is bringing a special movie to a theater near you.

The Upper Peninsula Human Traffic Task Force is partnering with Angel Studios to show the movie “Sound of Freedom” to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Showings are at Rogers Cinema in Houghton for $7.50 and at all Thomas Theaters locations for $5 a ticket.

Task Force President Stephanie Graef hopes people who see the movie understand the importance of learning more about the topic.

“This is very serious, yes, we can have pleasant talks, but I really want to take a very serious tone at this moment; to highly encourage families across the U.P. to take some time and go see the movie,” Graef said.

Graef said if you need help or know of a loved one who is being exploited or forced into labor, call the U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force help line at 906-299-9243.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Shelden Avenue in Houghton partially blocked after truck drives off parking deck
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
1 lane of M-553 partially closed, traffic slowed as crews respond to 2-car crash
Fireworks explosion in western Michigan kills 1 woman, injures 9 other people
Chambers was arrested for delivery of meth causing death in Chippewa County
1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

Latest News

Music being played by Who Dat Brass at Blackrocks.
Blackrocks Brewery showcases annual beer
Powell Township seeks funding to renovate local park
Draver Park in Big Bay.
Powell Township seeks funding to renovate local park
UP task force to show movie bringing awareness to human trafficking