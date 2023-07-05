UP task force to show movie bringing awareness to human trafficking

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula organization is bringing a special movie to a theater near you.

The Upper Peninsula Human Traffic Task Force is partnering with Angel Studios to show the movie “Sound of Freedom” to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Showings are at Rogers Cinema in Houghton for $7.50 and at all Thomas Theaters locations for $5 a ticket.

Task Force President Stephanie Graef hopes people who see the movie understand the importance of learning more about the topic.

“This is very serious, yes, we can have pleasant talks, but I really want to take a very serious tone at this moment; to highly encourage families across the U.P. to take some time and go see the movie,” Graef said.

Graef said if you need help or know of a loved one who is being exploited or forced into labor, call the U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force help line at 906-299-9243.

