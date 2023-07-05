State lawmakers reintroduce legislation expanding Michigan’s Bottle Bill Law

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers are re-introducing legislation Wednesday that would update Michigan’s recycling system by expanding the Michigan Bottle Bill Law.

Currently, people can only use bottle returns for certain soft drinks, beer and other carbonated drinks.

The new legislation aims to expand the law to include a 10-cent deposit for all non-carbonated drinks except milk containers.

“By updating our current bottle return system and adding additional incentives, we can continue to solidify Michigan as one of the leaders in our nation when it comes to bottle returns,” said Rep. Christine Morse, D-Texas Twp.

