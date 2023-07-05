Shelden Avenue in Houghton partially blocked after truck drives off parking deck

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Shelden Avenue in Houghton was partially blocked at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as emergency personnel worked to clear the area where a vehicle drove off a parking deck.

A TV6 reporter on scene said when they arrived, a pickup truck was laying below the parking deck across from Portage Street on its roof. The reporter said the truck appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.

A Houghton City Police Officer told TV6 that the driver was conscious, injured, and transported to UPHS-Portage. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The police said the parking deck will remain closed for the rest of the day.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, City of Houghton Fire Department, and the City of Houghton Police Department were on scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

