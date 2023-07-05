Thunderstorms, rain eastward before refreshing, drier weather Thursday-Friday

Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts

A low pressure system from James Bay brushes a final round of rain and thunderstorms across Upper Michigan Wednesday before high pressures delivers mild and sunnier conditions to the region through Friday.

A Canadian Prairies low brushes across the U.P. Saturday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms before showers diminish in the wake of the system’s exit Sunday. But another system follows from the Canadian Shield later Sunday evening, spreading a new round of rain and thunderstorms through early next week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms (few west, scattered central/east) before diminishing east in the morning; patchy morning fog

>Lows: 40s/60 (Cooler near Lake Superior, Milder South)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers south and east; northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60s North / 70s South

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light pop-up showers in the afternoon, increasing with at least moderate intensity rain late

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

