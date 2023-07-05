Powell Township seeks funding to renovate local park

Powell Township is applying for the Michigan SPARK grant to renovate portions of Draver Park.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County township is hoping to renovate a local park.

Powell Township is applying for the Michigan SPARK grant to renovate portions of Draver Park. If the township receives money for the grant, the money will be used to implement new bathroom facilities and a concession area.

Township Supervisor Darlene Turner said the goal is to create a space for everyone.

“This will be an upgraded park, not just for children, but for adults too. We plan on having senior equipment around a boardwalk all the way around the park. Also, we hope to have an opening in the ball field so that we can use the ball field for more activities,” Turner said.

Turner said she will hear back from the state if they receive the grant in February of next year.

