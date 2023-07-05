Portage Lake District Library ‘Read with Paavo’ program aims to assist younger readers

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Children from Kindergarten to 3rd grade gathered at the Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) Wednesday morning for the second scheduled ‘Read with Paavo’ program.

Biweekly on Wednesdays, children can sit and read books of their choice with Paavo, a therapy poodle.

“My son can read, but he doesn’t read at home at all,” said Asako Nakamura, a mother of a participating child, “So I think it was a good chance to read.”

Paavo’s Handler Paige Lewandowski says the goal is to help nurture early literacy development.

“Each kid gets to take turns reading their own book,” said Lewandowski. “If they haven’t quite learned how to read yet, we read with them, or to them, and they kind of learn that way as well.”

The duo is a registered Therapy Team through the Pet Partners organization.

Lewandowski also works as Adam Township School’s art teacher, where Paavo works as the school’s therapy dog.

“Pet Partners Therapy Team at libraries anywhere in the community, facility dog under Jeffers,” continued Lewandowski. “We do both because both are very important to us. Getting that outreach both in the classroom and in our community.”

‘Read with Paavo’ is just one of several programs the library is offering this summer, including kids’ yoga. According to the library’s program coordinator, events like these help make the library a space for children and teens to gather.

“We don’t have a teen center or a youth center,” said PLDL Program Coordinator Michael Stanitis. “It’s kind of on the library to provide something for the kids during the summer, and if they stop and pick a few books up along the way, that’s not a bad idea either.”

To look into the library’s summer programs, check out the library’s events page by clicking here.

