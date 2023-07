GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to see a new set of Packers in action. The Green Bay Packers scheduled the first three public practices of training camp:

Wednesday, July 26

Thursday, July 27

Saturday, July 29

All of the practices start at 10:30 a.m.

Dates and times for the remainder of training camp will be announced later.

