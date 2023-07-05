Organizers say village of Alpha’s 4th of July celebration was a success

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the village of Alpha had its annual Fourth of July celebration in the middle of the city at the Alpha Circle on East Center Street.

The festival started at 9 a.m. with a flag raising followed by a parade at 10 a.m. After the parade, there was a craft market with a small petting zoo with Alpacas and free ice cream. The community also had its pick of trying several different food trucks.

Organizer Mike Bjork said this is one of the city’s biggest city events of the year. He also said this event always has a huge turnout because there are so many families engaging and love kid-friendly activities.

“It’s a small town Fourth of July so we are going to have bounce houses, were going to have a ninja obstacle course roll up, and were going to have a dunk tape with certain celebrities that will be in there, their trying to get me in there and I don’t know if I’ll that do but if it keeps hot like this, I’ll probably be in it,” said Bjork.

Organizers said the event will end with a firework performance at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They also want to give a big thanks to Kathy Carlson for establishing a Fourth of July committee.

