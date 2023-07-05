Negaunee Public Library continues Pioneer Days celebration with UP authors meet and greet ahead of annual book sale

Library Director Jessica Holman described the relationship between authors and libraries as symbiotic.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the city’s Pioneer Days carry on throughout the week, the Negaunee Public Library hosted a meet and greet with seven Upper Peninsula authors on Wednesday as part of the celebration.

One author featured was Terri Martin, who wrote “Moose Willow Mystery” and “Voodoo Shack.”

She said events like this are important to local authors.

“We need support like any other artist and part of it is people just talking to us and asking questions,” Martin said. “Another part is purchasing what we’re selling and hopefully enjoying it and sharing it just like a fine painting or somebody making ski hats.”

“If we didn’t have authors, we wouldn’t have books and if we didn’t have books, we wouldn’t have libraries,” Holman said. “Libraries help support authors and authors make it possible for libraries to exist.”

Alongside the meet and greet, the Friends of the Negaunee Public Library is preparing for its annual Pioneer Days Book Sale at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. The Negaunee football team helped transport books over to the Negaunee Senior Citizen Center Wednesday for set-up.

The event will be free to attend, and the Friends of the Negaunee Public Library will be accepting donations. The money will go back into the library.

Holman said events like these are vital for the library.

“The Friends allow us to buy things that we’re, otherwise, not able to,” Holman said. “In the past, they bought computers for us, they’ve bought shelving, they bought the colorful rug in the kids area.”

Holman said the event made more than $1,000 last year.

She hopes to bring in more this year.

