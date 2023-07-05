Marquette Township Board agrees to climate action resolution

Marquette Township Board
Marquette Township Board(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board unanimously agreed to a climate action resolution at Wednesday’s meeting.

The board agreed to adopt a climate action resolution citing environmentally sensitive areas within the township.

Among those areas are shorelines and wetlands. The resolution also ties into the township’s master plan and will put it in a better position for possible grants in the future.

“It does directly tie to a lot of our master plan goals and our zoning ordinance goals and objectives, really kind of brings those all together in one place and reinforces those ideas, and I think it puts the township in a better place to receive grant funding and other types of funding in the future,” said Erik Powers, Marquette Township staff planner.

Marquette County and the City of Marquette have already passed climate action resolutions.

Two members of the board also expressed their disappointment in legislators helping to secure funding for the Forestville-Wright Street intersection.

