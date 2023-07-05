Marinette County nonprofit moves into abandoned church, will begin renovations with help from community grant

BEECHER, Wis. (WLUC) - A new non-profit organization in Marinette County has moved into an abandoned church and volunteers are looking for donations to help fund the extensive renovation projects.

A playground in Beecher, Wisconsin once hosted laughing children, but it has been vacant for several years. It is located at the old Faith Baptist Church on US-141, which dissolved more than five years ago.

Now, a nonprofit organization has moved into the building, looking to revitalize the nine acres of property.

“We will be providing community meals with a food pantry to local and surrounding areas. We would like to put in more sports activities for people can come in and enjoy,” said Amanda Cox, Northwoods Sports and Recreation Community Center (NSRCC) Director.

Cox started the Northwoods Sports and Recreation Community Center in February. The non-profit received a $750 micro-grant from the M&M Area Community Foundation (MMACF) to begin work. The first project will be rebuilding the playground, which is located behind the church.

“It had a clear desire to do well locally. Amanda Cox was very clear on what they wanted to spend the money on with a specific plan. The slides need some help with the caution tape. The fact that it was a very clear project appealed to us,” said Paula Gruszynski, M&M Area Community Foundation executive director.

The foundation has been in operation for 28 years, providing grants to organizations across Menominee and Marinette Counties in both Michigan and Wisconsin.

Cox said the $750 will cover most of the slide renovation. She has created a detailed plan for future projects.

“We do want to add an outdoor volleyball court,” Cox said. “We want to add outdoor baseball and soccer fields. Eventually, we will want to move on to indoor and outdoor batting cages.”

In total, Cox estimates it will cost at least a quarter of a million dollars to completely overhaul the previously vacant property. She adds the nonprofit has 12 current volunteers and is looking for additional help or fundraising contributions.

Within the next few weeks, community members should expect to see construction on a brand-new playground.

