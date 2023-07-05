Man accused of stealing women’s underwear from apartment building laundry rooms

Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.
Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.(Lakewood Police Department)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person stealing personal items from laundry rooms.

On Wednesday, the Lakewood Police Department shared photos of a man they say is stealing women’s underwear from area laundry rooms.

Authorities said the suspect has committed over 25 thefts from laundry rooms on different floors at the Lakeview Towers at Belmar Apartments.

“The suspect primarily steals women’s bras and underwear,” a police spokesperson said. “He has taken approximately $4,881 worth of items and was last seen in the building in June.”

Anyone with more information on the man’s identity has been urged to contact officers at 303-987-7243.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks explosion in western Michigan kills 1 woman, injures 9 other people
storms
Hot & humid holiday with late day storms
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Governor Gretchen Whitmer shares ‘Michigan Summer’ playlist on Spotify
The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Shelden Avenue in Houghton partially blocked after truck drives off parking deck

Latest News

Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
The first project will be rebuilding the playground, which is located behind the church.
Marinette County nonprofit moves into abandoned church, will begin renovations with help from community grant
1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged
Shelden Avenue in Houghton partially blocked after truck drives off parking deck