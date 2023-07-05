LSCP seeks Small Business Advisory Council participants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) has a new council in Marquette County aimed at enhancing networking for small businesses.

It’s called the Marquette County Small Business Advisory Council.

The council is a collaboration with the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC). The goal is to connect with small businesses in the county and discuss opportunities for collaboration as well as program and resource development.

“It’s another networking opportunity for you to meet with other small business owners. we get some attention from the small business associations from downstate, every once in a while or they’ll come up here a couple of times a year, but this is an opportunity for us to really dig in ourselves and do that,” said Christopher Germain, LSCP CEO. “I also think this is a really interesting time to be a small business in that there is so much support coming out of the state right now.”

Any business that is a partner with either the LSCP or the GINCC can join as long as they have less than 50 employees.

The council will meet for one hour every other month.

