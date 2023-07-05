Largest state budget in Michigan’s history now awaits Governor Whitmer’s signature

Lt. Gov Garlin Gilchrist said this budget is going to help make Michigan become a state where anyone can be successful.
Last Wednesday night, the largest state budget in Michigan history was passed. The budget has also spent all of the state’s $9 billion surplus.

The Budget totals $81.7 billion for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Gilchrist said this budget is going to benefit U.P. schools and families.

“This means more money for each child in Upper Peninsulas schools. This is the fifth budget in a row that Governor Whitmer and I have passed that has had the highest ever pro-people funding,” said Gilchrist. “That’s more money for resources in schools - books, laptops - and better support for education professionals who can help suit students for success.”

Gilchrist also said the budget seeks to solve the U.P.’s poverty problem.

$160 million will provide all 1.4 million public school students in Michigan with free breakfast and lunch.

“That will save you about $850 a year in groceries and it also means your kids won’t go to school hungry. They will be focused on learning and not focused on hunger in their bellies,” said Gilchrist. “We think this will make a big difference in terms of positioning our young people and our communities for success.”

Senator Ed McBroom said over $15 million will be going toward solving U.P. specific needs.

“Obtaining over $7 million to allow Helen Newberry Joy to continue forward as the hospital there in Newberry is tremendously important,” said McBroom. “Also, $200 million to finish or get close to paying off the MPSERS dept, and we are repairing some dams and fixing some trails. There is even a small grant in there for the Chocolay Township Fire Department.”

McBroom said he also secured $3 million for Negaunee’s Vista Theater and another $3 million for a Baraga County Road Commission facility. The Republican said the budget will also be used to help continue the nursing program that was at Finlandia University and is now at Michigan Tech.

Once the Budget receives Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s signature, it is set to take effect on October 1.

