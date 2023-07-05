Gladstone Independence Day kicks of with Firecracker Run

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone-Rapid River Kiwanis Firecracker run kicked off Gladstones Fourth of July Celebration.

The event started with a kids 1-mile fun run followed by the 2 and a half mile walk and the 5-mile run.

Gladstone-Rapid River Kiwanis Club President Alan Stotz said being a Gladstone tradition and hundreds of people were ready to race.

“Well service clubs, like the Kiwanis Club, I think are an important backbone of the community in order for people to understand you need to give back, we try to teach the kids in the high school and even elementary schools as part of our club to give back to the community,” said Stotz.

Gladstone will be ending its Fourth of July celebration with fireworks at dusk.

