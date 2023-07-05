Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire on Fourth of July, officials say

An Arizona family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into their recycling bin. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a family lost one of their dogs in a house fire that was started by fireworks.

KPHO reports that firefighters were called to a Gilbert-area home on Fourth of July evening after fireworks that were in a recycling bin caught the house on fire.

Nearly 45 firefighters from the Chandler and Mesa fire departments responded to the call.

The family, including two parents, two children and two dogs, made it safely out of the home, but a third dog was found dead.

Officials said smoke alarms helped the family escape.

According to fire investigators, the family had set off fireworks in their backyard to celebrate Independence Day and then doused them in water.

They put the used firecrackers into a recycling bin on the side of their house, but it later ignited and caught the home on fire.

The flames crawled up into the attic area and destroyed the entire roof of the home. Fire officials said the house appears to be a total loss.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks explosion in western Michigan kills 1 woman, injures 9 other people
storms
Hot & humid holiday with late day storms
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Governor Gretchen Whitmer shares ‘Michigan Summer’ playlist on Spotify
The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Shelden Avenue in Houghton partially blocked after truck drives off parking deck

Latest News

Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Philadelphia suspect left a will and was acting agitated days before shootings, prosecutors say
Negaunee Public Library continues Pioneer Days celebration with UP authors meet and greet ahead of annual book sale
LSCP looking for Small Business Advisory Council participants
Lake Superior Community Partnership Logo.
LSCP seeks Small Business Advisory Council participants
A Portuguese man o' war washed ashore.
At least 6 people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars at beach, officials say