CAUGHT ON CAMERA: State trooper nearly hit by 2 vehicles while working crash site

A Connecticut State Police trooper on Route 72 was nearly struck by two vehicles skidding on the road.
By Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – A state trooper was nearly hit by two sliding vehicles in Connecticut on Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police posted video of the incident on Facebook. They reported the trooper was placing flares in the roadway ahead of the scene of a previous crash.

In the video, two cars are then seen sliding on the wet pavement, narrowly missing the trooper.

The trooper was not injured, according to state police.

State police are using the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down in wet conditions in order to prevent hydroplaning and potential collisions.

“With more stormy weather expected this week, your CT State Troopers ask drivers to slow down and expect the unexpected,” the agency said in the post.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks explosion in western Michigan kills 1 woman, injures 9 other people
storms
Hot & humid holiday with late day storms
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Governor Gretchen Whitmer shares ‘Michigan Summer’ playlist on Spotify
The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Shelden Avenue in Houghton partially blocked after truck drives off parking deck

Latest News

High pressure brings brief reprieve before weekend brush of showers, isolated t’storms.
Thunderstorms, rain eastward before refreshing, drier weather Thursday-Friday
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it’s cocaine; Biden briefed on investigation
Ellie Davenport (left) and Livi Pappadopoulos (right) compete in the women's finals
City of Gladstone hosts 7th annual US Log Rolling Open
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says