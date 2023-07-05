Blackrocks Brewery showcases annual beer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette brewery unveiled one of its annual beers while partnering with a local business.

Blackrocks Brewery introduced its Hiawatha Ale in partnership with Hiawatha Music Co-op. Live music was provided by ‘Who Dat Brass’ and played throughout Wednesday evening.

Hiawatha Social Media and Content Manager Sarah Gimpl said these events leading up to the festival are exciting.

“It’s very exciting and also, Hiawatha is always looking for new volunteers with fresh perspectives and lots of energy to help keep going because Hiawatha is built off of our volunteers and we can always use more people to help,” Gimpl said.

Gimpl said there will be a pre-festival celebration on Thursday, July 13 at Ore Dock Brewing Company.

