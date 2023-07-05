Blackrocks Brewery showcases annual beer

Music being played by Who Dat Brass at Blackrocks.
Music being played by Who Dat Brass at Blackrocks.(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette brewery unveiled one of its annual beers while partnering with a local business.

Blackrocks Brewery introduced its Hiawatha Ale in partnership with Hiawatha Music Co-op. Live music was provided by ‘Who Dat Brass’ and played throughout Wednesday evening.

Hiawatha Social Media and Content Manager Sarah Gimpl said these events leading up to the festival are exciting.

“It’s very exciting and also, Hiawatha is always looking for new volunteers with fresh perspectives and lots of energy to help keep going because Hiawatha is built off of our volunteers and we can always use more people to help,” Gimpl said.

Gimpl said there will be a pre-festival celebration on Thursday, July 13 at Ore Dock Brewing Company.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Shelden Avenue in Houghton partially blocked after truck drives off parking deck
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
1 lane of M-553 partially closed, traffic slowed as crews respond to 2-car crash
Fireworks explosion in western Michigan kills 1 woman, injures 9 other people
Chambers was arrested for delivery of meth causing death in Chippewa County
1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

Latest News

Powell Township seeks funding to renovate local park
Draver Park in Big Bay.
Powell Township seeks funding to renovate local park
UP task force to show movie bringing awareness to human trafficking
Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force
UP task force to show movie bringing awareness to human trafficking