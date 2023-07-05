Areas of thunderstorms
A cold front is passing through the area with more showers and thunderstorms in the west and central counties this morning. This batch will pass north through Lake Superior. Then, another round of showers and storms forms this afternoon in the central and eastern half of the U.P. These could be stronger producing small hail and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will range less than half an inch in the west with around 1.0 in the east and around 1.50″ in isolated spots. After this clears out a cooler and drier air mass moves in.
Today: Scattered thunderstorms for most of the central and east
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south
Thursday: Cooler with clouds decreasing and becoming mostly sunny
>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers in the west
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers
>Highs: Mid-70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Tuesday: Showers early on with gradual clearing
>Highs: Low 70s
