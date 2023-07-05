Amasa Field will now be called The Chrissie Joy Odlund Johnston Field

The new Chrissie Johnston Field sign will be a three-way sign that can be seen from the road...
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMASA, Mich. (WLUC) - Linda Colombino said “Love, beauty, community, and a best friend” are the best four words she could use to describe her sister Chrissie Johnston who passed away in May.

This afternoon, the Amasa community and friends and family of Johnston came together to rename the Amasa softball and baseball field after her.

Colombino said the community members came up with this idea.

“She was so instrumental up here and did all the ball games for the Fourth of July,” said Columbino. “We got a committee together and did the best we could to get a start-up here because it’s the first fourth without her.”

Before a community Fourth of July baseball game, Columbino said they unveiled the new sign that will sit next to the field.

Hematite Township Supervisor Joe Hoenig like many has known Johnston his whole life. He expressed how this was a great way to immortalize her name because she had the ability to encourage people through her calm voice.

“Encouraging people to do the right thing at the right time was her gift, and it’s a gift to all of us who knew her and know her and through this dedication, we will continue to know her and honor her,” said Columbino.

Hoenig also went on to say that he is very happy and proud that they were able to do this for Johnston.

Lifelong Friend Annie Johnson said Johnston taught her so many life skills.

“Everything from manners to how to behave, she was a great sister. As close as you could get without being blood-related,” said Johnson.

Johnston’s family and friends said even though they are going to miss her, they are glad they got another way to celebrate her life once again.

