1 lane of M-553 partially closed, traffic slowed as crews respond to 2-car crash

One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to the crash.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SANDS TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as crews responded to a 2-car crash Wednesday afternoon.

A TV6 reporter on scene said the crash happened at M-553 and Kelly Johnson Memorial Drive in Sands Township around 2:00 p.m. One car was on its side.

The reporter said the outside south-bound lane of M-553 was closed as emergency personnel responded to the crash and cleaned the area. Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies were directing traffic around the area and traffic was slowed.

Injuries are unknown at this time. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Sands Township Fire Department, and UPHS-Marquette were on scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

