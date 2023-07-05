1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bay City man is charged in the drug-related death of a second suspect arrested during a Chippewa County narcotics investigation.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said TRIDENT detectives arrested Nathan Chambers of Bay City after making a controlled purchase of a quarter pound of meth from him. Detectives said he traveled to Chippewa County to traffic narcotics in the area.

Following the purchase, detectives then conducted a traffic stop of his vehicle, during which investigators said he failed to pull over in a timely manner. Chambers was arrested with a 22-year-old Sterling, Michigan man, whose name has not yet been released. Both were taken to the Chippewa County Correctional Facility.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement did not know, however, that each man had ingested a bag of narcotics prior to pulling over and being arrested. Upon arrival to the jail, the Sterling man began to have a medical emergency.

Life saving measures were implemented and EMS were called to assist, but were unsuccessful. An autopsy revealed that the Sterling man died of acute methamphetamine toxicity.

Chambers was brought to the hospital and later released back into the custody of the jail. He has been charged with delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine causing death.

Chambers was arraigned in the 91st District Court and his total bond was set at $500,000 with conditions, including that he be monitored by a GPS tether.

The Michigan Sheriff’s Association Mission Team assisted Chippewa County Sheriff’s Detectives in this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.