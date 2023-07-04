Superior Health Foundation now accepting grant applications

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation is now accepting grant applications for its proactive grant-giving initiatives for 2023-2024. The focus for this round is pediatric mental health issues in the Upper Peninsula.

Back in May, the SHF held a roundtable discussion and pledged to donate $1.3 million over the next two years to combat the decline of children’s mental health.

“There was certainly a big need to address pediatric mental health issues in the Upper Peninsula, there’s a lot of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts and tendencies and we encourage anyone in the Upper Peninsula that has a stake and an interest in addressing pediatric mental health to go to our website and apply for funding,” said Jim LaJoie, SHF Executive Director.

The SHF is partnering with the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation for this initiative. The deadline to apply is August 4. Grants will be awarded in October.

