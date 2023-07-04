South Range celebrates Independence Day with flea market, historical photo gallery

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - South Range kicked off its Fourth of July festivities with a flea market and historic photo gallery.

The flea market was held at the town’s baseball field parking lot, including booths selling jewelry, Tupperware and outwear. Organizers say the photo gallery at the Kaleva Building allowed visitors to look at the town’s past, including previous Independence Day parades. Events later in the day included barbeques, a horseshoe tournament, and a cornhole toss.

The celebration is organized every year by the South Range Fourth of July Committee.

“We’re having fireman’s races for children at 11:30,” said Committee President Mike Reiner. “We’re having a parade at 2 o’clock, and live music from 4 to 10.”

Cash prizes were also up for grabs for the top three best floats in the parade, as well as a separate prize for the most patriotic. The celebration wrapped up with the town’s fireworks display at dusk.

According to the committee, it used 460 fireworks of varying sizes, totaling a cost of $11,000.

Reiner stated that he would be retiring from the committee and moving downstate last June. However, his plans have changed.

“I was elected for another year to be the president of the South Range Fourth of July Committee,” continued Reiner. “Our group is kind of small. We’re down to about six active members now.

The South Range Fourth of July committee says it is always looking for new members.

“The planning for the Fourth of July takes about nine months every year, and we have monthly meetings. It’s open to anyone in Houghton County to participate and be a volunteer,” Reiner said.

To contact the committee, reach out to them on their Facebook page.

