Scattered thundershowers with mild end to the week

Pop-up showers are in the forecast for the central and western counties Tuesday evening with another round of light rain Wednesday. Some areas could experience a rumble of thunder this evening. Throughout the week temperatures will cool down into seasonal temperatures in the 70s. Next chances for rain is slated for the weekend on Saturday with chances for light to moderate showers in the west and central counties.

Wednesday: Cloudy; scattered showers in the central and western counties

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s in the west, High 70s in the east

Thursday: Partly cloudy; isolated showers in the east in the morning

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; isolated Low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy in the morning; clearer skies in the afternoon and mild

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with rain chances in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate showers in the western counties

>Highs: Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

