Scattered thundershowers with mild end to the week

Rain showers looking to affect portions of the U.P. this evening
Rain showers looking to affect portions of the U.P. this evening(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pop-up showers are in the forecast for the central and western counties Tuesday evening with another round of light rain Wednesday. Some areas could experience a rumble of thunder this evening. Throughout the week temperatures will cool down into seasonal temperatures in the 70s. Next chances for rain is slated for the weekend on Saturday with chances for light to moderate showers in the west and central counties.

Wednesday: Cloudy; scattered showers in the central and western counties

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s in the west, High 70s in the east

Thursday: Partly cloudy; isolated showers in the east in the morning

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; isolated Low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy in the morning; clearer skies in the afternoon and mild

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with rain chances in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate showers in the western counties

>Highs: Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan
First responders are directing traffic through the intersection as crews work to clean up the...
Traffic resumes slowly through Crossroads intersection after 2-car crash
Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in industrial accident at Florence Hardwoods
Frank Marie DiPaola III
Norway man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours

Latest News

storms
Hot & humid holiday with late day storms
storms
Hot & humid Fourth of July with some storms
Hot and humid to Fourth of July with strong afternoon storms possible
Mostly sunny start Tuesday before afternoon/evening t’storms -- downpours, hail, gusty winds in...
Hot and humid to Fourth of July with strong afternoon storms possible