No injuries after City of Ishpeming Fire Department battles brush, garage fire

The garage is considered a total loss.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, July 3 at 11:45 p.m., the City of Ishpeming Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire.

Upon arrival at 1203 N. Second Street in the City of Ishpeming, fire crews found a one-story garage with fire coming from the rear of the structure.

The fire started on the rear corner of the garage and quickly spread inside and across the backside. Firefighters extinguished the fire around 9 a.m. on July 4 and stayed on the scene for 30 minutes checking for any extension or hot spots.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The garage is considered a total loss.

Ishpeming Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Ishpeming Police Department, Ishpeming Township Fire Department, Marquette County Central Dispatch, and UPPCO.

