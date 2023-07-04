MDOS brings Road to Restoration Clinics to UP

By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is hosting new clinics to help people get their driver’s license’s back.

According to the Michigan Department of State (MDOS), there will be three free restoration clinics. The clinics will help someone who has lost their license because of either a DUI, DWI, or other driving offenses learn how to take next steps to an administrative hearing.

This clinic is also a way to learn how to obtain a license, check license status, and learn about the process to restore their driver’s license.

Deputy Legal Director for MDOS Khyla Craine said while these clinics can be a step in the right direction.

“It’s not an expungement clinic, it is an informational clinic, so you can expect to hear directly from our office at the Department of State. We will spend as much time as you would like with you to go over your driving record and give you the information on next steps,” said Craine.

Craine also stressed the importance that this clinic does not automatically expunge people’s records or reinstate an individual license.

“What it is not is an automatic restoration. There are some people, depending on what their driver status is, [who] can get their license restored, but for many people they still have a long pathway to go. It’s not automatic,” said Craine.

According to Craine, this clinic is a great way to open new doors for some U.P. residents, like providing their children transportation to school or finding more diverse job opportunities.

The first clinic will be in Marquette at NMU’s Northern Center on July 10. The following clinics will be in Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie on July 14.

Pre-registration can be done online or through the 2-1-1 contact. A walk-in option will also be available at the clinics.

