Kiwanis Club Fourth of July parade filled sidewalks of downtown Marquette

The parade began at the intersection of West Washington and McClellan Street, traveled down to Third Street, and finished at Baraga Avenue.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Marquette Fourth of July parade was filled with sun, fun and plenty of candy.

Floats paraded down West Washington Street in front of onlookers, young and old. The parade began at the intersection of West Washington and McClellan Street, traveled down to Third Street, and finished at Baraga Avenue.

This year the parade had VIP members, all of which were sponsors.

The two youngest members of The Highland dancers said they got started with it because of their family members.

“My mom’s been doing dance with these people for a long time, and she thought it would be fun for me,” said 10-year-old Eva, a dancer with the Highland.

They said what their favorite part of performing in the parade was as well.

“I guess the part where people cheer for us,” said Eva.

“The candy,” said the 11-year-old Drummer Isla.

The festivities concluded with a laser show on the Ore Dock at dusk at Lower Harbor Park on Tuesday.

