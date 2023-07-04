International Food Fest continues in Marquette with strong crowd

Day two of the International Food Fest in Marquette had plenty of food, live music and fun.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The International Food Fest in Marquette continued Monday evening with a strong turnout ahead of the fireworks display.

The Marquette County Exchange Club hosts the event each year.

Local and out-of-town vendors were selling some of their best foods to the crowds. There was also live music from The Reveal and the Marquette City Band. Double Trouble DJ’s also provides bounce houses for the kids.

This was only day two of the three-day festival. The club’s chair says there’s plenty of activity going on Tuesday for the Fourth of July.

“Starting in downtown Marquette at 2 o’clock we’ll have our famous parade, then down here at Mattson Lower Harbor Park with our event going on, with musical acts, the beer tent will be going and the flags will be up, the food vendors will be working, and on the Fourth of July there will be a really spectacular laser show this year,” said Geno Angeli, Marquette County Exchange Club Chair.

The International Food Fest continues Tuesday with more food, fun and live music before the laser light show on the Ore Dock.

