Independence Day celebration held in Lake Linden featuring firetruck shower, memorial service

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The community of Lake Linden and visitors gathered at the village recreation park for an Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday.

This event was on the heels of a fireworks show Monday night and a Grand Parade earlier Tuesday morning.

The vast majority of the celebration’s festivities are arranged every year by the Lake Linden Volunteer Fire Department (LLVFD).

The department starts preparing for the event well in advance.

“Some of it we start planning right after this year’s celebration,” said LLVFD Fire Chief Andrew Kotila. “We start looking for bands because they’re starting to get harder to get. We start kicking things off in November, December, and we really start hitting [planning] hard in January.”

The celebration this year featured child and adult races, live music, and an LLVFD fire truck creating a shower for attendees to cool off in.

“The fire department has their bar open again today,” continued Kotila. “We have a cash giveaway that we do every year, about $700 worth that we give away.”

According to Ronald DeMars and Larry Fries, two frequent attendees of the celebration, the village celebrates the holiday in a way that other places do not.

“When I was a kid, we celebrated the Fourth of July and Independence Day this way,” said DeMars. “We don’t do that where I come from anymore, and they still do it here.”

At 1 p.m., American Legion Post 90 held a memorial service at the park’s memorial site. Words, prayers, and a gun salute were given in honor of those who served the nation.

DeMars’s father was a World War 2 veteran. He says that it’s important that we never forget those who died in service.

“We’re afraid that they will be forgotten,” added DeMars. “God help us if these veterans be forgotten, because they can’t be, they just can’t be. If we lose that, we lose the reason that this country is what it is and why we are as free as we are.”

