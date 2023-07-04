Hot & humid holiday with late day storms

A hot and humid Fourth of July is ahead! A few pop-up showers will develop around mid-afternoon near Lake Superior as lake breezes form. A cluster of storms will move in during the late afternoon and evening across the west and central U.P. Some could be severe producing strong winds and hail. We’ll have scattered storms overnight into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts for most areas will be around 0.5″ with some spots around 1.50″. Behind this front, a cooler pattern sets up for the rest of the week.

Today: Hot and humid with late-day storms

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s to 80° along the shorelines

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 60s to low 70s in the west, upper 70s east

Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning showers in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the west

>Highs: Mid-70s

Monday: Cloudy with showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

