Gladstone celebrates 4th of July

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone Fourth of July celebration started off with a bang with the Firecracker Run.

The afternoon opened with hundreds of people enjoying the parade, community BBQ, vendors, live music, and a lot of fun.

Gladstone Fire Chief Matt Smith said this event is the best way for first responders to be involved in the community.

“The best thing about today is seeing the community and getting to interact with them on a positive note. When we see people generally it’s not at their best time so giving kids the candy, letting them see the truck and they get excited about the lights and sirens. Thats what it’s all about for us,” said Smith.

Attendee Liam Mckeage said While the 4th is full of fun games and great food attendee the most important thing about the celebration is being with loved ones.

“The most important thing about today is interacting, supporting the local food vendors. It’s always a good time spending time with your family, outside on a good day like today,” said Mckeage.

As the Parade ended, and the Jets flew overhead, organizers say the fun continued...with competitive games for families and sweets for everyone.

Gladstone Director of Public safety RO Ron Robinson said the 4th of July celebration is a long-standing tradition.

“This is tradition in the city of Gladstone. For as long as I can remember Gladstone has put on a great festicity here with the parade, which everbody come out for. Again, we have always had the log rolling down here at the park. It’s just a great time to get together,” said Robinson.

The Gladstone 4th of July celebration will come to a close with fireworks over the lake at dusk.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.