Forsyth Township community members gathered for Fourth of July parade

It started at Gilbert Elementary and finished at the Forsyth Township Fire Department.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn community gathered Tuesday morning for horseback riders, firetrucks and of course, free candy.

The Independence Day Parade route started at Gilbert Elementary and finished at the Forsyth Township Fire Department. The days festivities began with the parade at 10 a.m. and followed with games and food until 4 p.m. at the Peter Nordeen Park on Tuesday.

Jeff Milner, the Forsyth Township Fire Department first-assistant fire chief, says a lot of people get involved with the parade, especially within the fire department.

“35 people from the Forsyth Township Fire Department, we have a lot of people up here for the parade. Other fire departments are here, so it’s kind of a community thing and people enjoy it,” said Milner.

Milner said the Fourth of July is always a great day in Gwinn.

