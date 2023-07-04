Dollar Bay begins 4th of July Celebration early with a carnival, horse-drawn wagon rides

DOLLAR BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Dollar Bay kicked off its 4th of July festivities early on Monday.

The celebration involves a variety of different events and activities across two days. The event is organized by the Dollar Bay 4th of July Celebration Committee.

“We just want them to have fun, enjoy the community, come to Dollar Bay, see what we have to offer, and just enjoy,” Dollar Bay 4th of July Celebration Committee members Beverly Schmitz and Terri Starks.

On Monday, a small carnival was set up on the Veterans Field ballpark. It included balloon animals, a bouncy house, and face painting. According to Starks, the carnival and its offerings are new additions to this year’s festivities.

These new features are part of a push to add even more to the celebration following the deaths of two of their committee members, Jon Partanen and Robert Mattfolk.

“Just trying to expand on where we were in the past,” continued Starks. “Unfortunately, we lost two wonderful men that held the 4th of July Committee, and we’re just trying to up things up a little bit more in their honor.”

The Dollar Bay Volunteer Fire Department held a refreshment stand and children received tickets for free food around 7.

Horse-drawn wagon rides were also available.

“Then we’re going to have a street dance about a block away, and that will go from 8 until midnight,” said Schmitz.

The celebration will continue Tuesday with the fire department’s famous chicken barbeque from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Dollar Bay 4th of July Parade kicks off at noon.

According to the committee, the proceeds of the barbeque and the refreshment stand will be split between the committee and the Dollar Bay High School Athletic Department.

For a full list of activities, check out the celebration’s event page on Facebook by clicking here.

