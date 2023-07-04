Beacon on the Rock returns for summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Becaon on the Rock returns to the Lake Superior Theatre.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the Lake Superior Theatre, this popular production kicks of the summer season. Rehearsing for the big day was a success as some of the cast are returning original members.

Running from July 5 to 8, tickets are available at the theater or online.

Playwriter Shelley Russell says this production holds a special place in heart.

“It’s light hearted and there are serious moments. Most of all, as I’ve always said, its kind of... I guess my love story to the U.P.,” said Russell.

Russell says the Beacon on the Rock cast is a big family and is excited to perform.

