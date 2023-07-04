Bay Cliff campers, staff take part in Big Bay Fourth of July parade

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year, the Big Bay Health Camp staff and campers take part in the Big Bay Fourth of July parade.

The kids and counselors create costumes based on their individual cabin themes. They wear these costumes during the annual parade.

Clare Lutgen, Bay Cliff Health Camp executive director, said the best part of this event is the excitement it creates in the kids and in the Big Bay community.

“The parade itself is a great way for us to highlight our kids and share our work with the community,” said Lutgen. “The village of Big Bay has always been great supporters of Bay Cliff, so this is another way that we can give back and help to kind of build that community around not only Big Bay, but Bay Cliff as well.”

Lutgen said that this is a longstanding tradition that brings value to the lives of those involved.

The campers spent the rest of the day playing games and enjoying the Fourth of July festivities.

