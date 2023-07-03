Water restored to Marquette Twp customers after car hits fire hydrant

MARQUETTE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township said all water should be restored to businesses and residences after a fire hydrant was hit during a car crash.

The township posted on its Facebook that a fire hydrant was hit Monday morning during a car crash on Wright Street. It caused the Northwoods pressure district of the township’s water system to “drain rapidly.”

The Facebook post said the crash occurred just as the water operator was doing morning system checks, allowing him to isolate the leak quickly. According to the Township, full pressure should have been restored by 10:00 a.m. to all impacted customers.

