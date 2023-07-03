Traffic resumes slowly through Crossroads intersection after 2-car crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic was being directly slowly through the Crossroads intersection at M-553 and County Road 480 as crews responded to a 2-car crash Monday morning.

The Marquette County Sheriff, Sands Township Fire Department and UPHS-Marquette EMS responded to a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection around 9:30 a.m. A TV6 reporter on scene said a Chevy pickup truck and a red car were involved, but the cause is unknown at this time. Injuries are also unknown.

First responders were directing traffic slowly through the intersection, but drivers could not turn right onto southbound M-553 from County Road 480.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.