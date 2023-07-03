Traffic resumes slowly through Crossroads intersection after 2-car crash

First responders are directing traffic through the intersection as crews work to clean up the...
First responders are directing traffic through the intersection as crews work to clean up the crash.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic was being directly slowly through the Crossroads intersection at M-553 and County Road 480 as crews responded to a 2-car crash Monday morning.

The Marquette County Sheriff, Sands Township Fire Department and UPHS-Marquette EMS responded to a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection around 9:30 a.m. A TV6 reporter on scene said a Chevy pickup truck and a red car were involved, but the cause is unknown at this time. Injuries are also unknown.

First responders were directing traffic slowly through the intersection, but drivers could not turn right onto southbound M-553 from County Road 480.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan
Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Florence County Sheriff’s Office responds to unresponsive teen at Florence Harwoods
Smokey the bear was at the Tapiola parade 2023.
Tapiola parade draws crowd nearly size of town population
Kingsford Public Safety’s Matt Brouillette said his first year as School Resource Officer (SRO)...
2 dirt bikers sought after Kingsford, Iron Mountain police pursuit
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Ashley McBryde is the fifth act announced by the U.P. State Fair in its full line-up of...
Grammy-winning country artist Ashley McBryde to perform at UP State Fair
Realtor Stephanie Jones joins Pavlina Osta to explain best practices
Marquette realtor breaks down broker services
The Hall of Excellence ceremony at Ishpeming Public Schools.
Ishpeming Public School District honors outstanding alumni with new Hall of Excellence
4th of July Parade
Curtis hosts 50th Independence Day celebration