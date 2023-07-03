Powell Twp to host 30th Annual Fire on the Bay

POWELL TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Powell Township’s Park and Recreation Committee will be hosting the 30th Annual Fire on the Bay will be held on Saturday, July 8 at Driver Park.

The event will feature games for kids from 4 - 6 p.m. followed by live music from Iridescent from 7 - 9 p.m.

Fireworks will be fired from the north side of Big Bay Harbor on Lake Superior at dusk. Organizers say spectator areas will be available on the public beach and harbor areas.

A rain date has been set for July 15.

