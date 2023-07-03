Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged

“Deputies found the barrel near the shore and upon opening it found human remains,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. (Source: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said a man has been arrested after the remains of another man were found in a barrel floating in a lake Thursday.

Officials responded to Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County where they were called to a boat ramp near Trout View Road around 1:45 p.m.

The Cherokee County Coroner said deputies found a barrel near the shore. When they opened it, they found the remains, which had reportedly been in the container for several days.

Investigators said they interviewed a person of interest. Officials then charged 25-year-old Eric Shawn Fetzer with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.

Deputies said they expect to make additional arrests soon.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Sutphin. He was reported missing on June 15, according to officials.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate Sutphin’s death.

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan
Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in industrial accident at Florence Hardwoods
Smokey the bear was at the Tapiola parade 2023.
Tapiola parade draws crowd nearly size of town population
Kingsford Public Safety’s Matt Brouillette said his first year as School Resource Officer (SRO)...
2 dirt bikers sought after Kingsford, Iron Mountain police pursuit
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
St. Aubin said this tournament started as a way to go golfing with friends.
Golfers tee off for 7th Annual Patriot Golf Outing
A police pursuit in Tennessee ended in the rollover crash of a stolen truck, according to...
WATCH: Stolen truck leading police in pursuit on wrong side of highway overturns in crash
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account