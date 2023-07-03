Norway man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced Monday the arrest of Frank Marie DiPaola III, 46 of Norway, for child sexually abusive activity-aggravated and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to a press release from the MSP, the investigation began when it was learned that DiPaola was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet. He was later arrested after investigators seized digital evidence from his residence.

Following the search, DiPaola was charged with four counts of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

DiPaola was arraigned in the 95th District Court on Thursday, June 29. If convicted, DiPaola faces up to 25 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity-aggravated and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

DiPaola will have a probable cause hearing on July 10 at 9:30 a.m. and a preliminary exam on July 18 at 10:45 a.m.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit was assisted by MSP Iron Mountain Post, Menominee and Norway Police Departments, and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

