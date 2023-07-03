Keeping animals safe, calm during Independence Day fireworks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With all of the firework displays happening across Mid-Michigan, Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) officials want to remind pet owners about the booms in the sky.

Fireworks can be stressful for your furry loved ones because of the fireworks.

MDARD said to ensure that your pet is comfortable and safe.

Here are some safety tips that you should follow:

Keep pets indoors when people are likely to set off fireworks.

Consider offering a special pet-friendly treat or new toy to help distract them from fireworks.

Check-in on animals periodically, especially when sounds are the loudest, to see how they are doing.

And before letting animals back outside, ensure your yard is cleared of firework debris.

