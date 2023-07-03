Ishpeming Public School District honors outstanding alumni with new Hall of Excellence

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Public Schools is recognizing its outstanding alumni while inspiring future generations of students.

The district held a ceremony on Sunday evening to unveil its new Hall of Excellence, located inside the school’s student commons.

12 individuals/groups were inducted for their profound impact on the Ishpeming Public School District.

Those include former students, staff, and supporters as follows: the 1900s football champions, Gary and Judy Anderson, Cathie Beinlich and family, Clarence L. Phelps, Susan Chinn, Diane Garrett, Clermont C. Watson, Raymond A. Leverton, Dorothy Lindberg, Michael A. Koenig, Travis Olds, and the 1975 football team.

Hall of Excellence Committee Member Anthony Bertucci says, “What we’re trying to do is recognize those great alumni, the staff, the supporters of Ishpeming Public Schools, but at the same time be able to show current students what great people have walked these halls before them.”

Inductees were nominated by the community and were ultimately chosen by the Hall of Excellence Committee.

The committee plans to induct outstanding alumni to the Hall of Excellence yearly.

Nominations are open now at ishpemingschools.org and paper copies can be picked up at the school office.

